Sun Devils host first Fall Classic

Defending B.C. champs home for tournament after going 2-1-1 last weekend in Richmond

Sun Devils’ Matt Fuchs collecting one of his six hits last weekend at a tournament in Richmond. -Image: Kelowna Sun Devils

The defending B.C. 18U AAA baseball champs are playing host to the first ever COMBA Fall Classic this weekend at Elks Stadium.

The hometown Kelowna Sun Devils will field two teams—Red and Blue—and will be joined by the Aldergrove Dodgers, North Fraser Nationals, the Medicine Hat Baseball Institute and the NEZ Baseball Academy from Edmonton.

Last weekend, the Sun Devils posted a 2-1-1 record the Thanksgiving tournament in Richmond.

Here are detailed summaries of each game:

• Sun Devils 4 Cloverdale Spurs 3

Pitcher Dreyton Nelmes and Sprus’ ace Aiden Preston went to the hill, in rematch of when the two went head to head in the B.C. championship game in July.

Nelmes went two innings allowing three runs with 2K and 2BB.

Jordan Laidlaw came on in relief and went three innings allowing no runs to pick u the win. Rookie Adam Renneberg came in and picked up the save in his first outing at the 18U AAA level.

Offensively it was a couple of rookies leading the way, Rookie Justin Sheehan went 2/2 with a walk and a run scored. Rookie Brady Renneberg went 2/3 with a SB and a RBI. Nathan Ringness-Law went 2/2 with a walk two RBI and two SB.

Matt Fuchs went 2/3, with an RBI and a stolen base.

• Sun Devils 1 North Fraser 1

Nathan Ringness-Law took to the hill and went four innings allowing no runs, 1 hit, 6K and 1 BB. Logan Bligh came on in relief and pitched two innings, with two Ks and one hit. Rookie Matt Mckenzie came on in the seventh and held the Nationals for the tie as the game was called due to time limit.

Rookie Adam Renneberg led the way going 3/3 with three singles and a run scored. Matt Fuchs once again went 2/3 with a double and a single, an RBI and a SB. Rookies Fraser Newbury and Ethan Kohlen each added a single.

Defensively, Sun Devils turned three double plays.

• North Fraser 10 Sun Devils 6

Rookie Brady Renneberg took to the hill allowing six runs (three earned) striking out 2. Matt Fuchs came on in relief and allowed four runs (three earned). Justin Sheehan pitched two innings of shutout baseball to end the game.

Senior Jordan Laidlaw went 3/3 with three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Moberg went 2/3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Nathan Ringness-Law added a single with two SB, while Adam Renneberg added a single in the loss.

Defensively the Devils committed four errors.

• Sun Devils 3 Ridge Meadows 2

Strong pitching performances came from Nathan Ringness-Law, Ethan Kohlen and Justin Sheehan.

Law went four innings, allowing one run (0 earned), striking out seven and leaving with the game tied 1-1. Kohlen came on in relief and pitched two innings, allowing one earned run and striking out one. Justin Sheehan picked up the save striking out two.

Brady Renneberg led the way going 2/3 with two RBIs in the win. Matt Fuchs went 2/3 with an RBI, Carson Moberg added a triple while Logan Bligh, Dreyton Nelmes added singles.