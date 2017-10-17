Strong season start for Bantam reps

Logan Hughes handles the puck in Vanderhoof’s zone during their game on Oct. 14 at the Jim Ciccone Centre ice hockey arena (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s Bantam Rep team opened their season strong with two victories over the weekend.

The Seawolves had two quality wins on the road over Terrace, the first a comprehensive 4-2 victory, and the second was a dominant 7-3 effort. Bantam coach Bruce Watkinson said he was happy to see the team’s hardwork showing results.

“We created quality scoring chances this weekend, and we definitely converted,” he said. “It was nice for the guys to get a result on the scoreboard. Both games were really big confidence boosters.”

The Seawolves started their first game strong behind a goal from Noah Aceto in the first period. Goals by Chase Leighton-Stevens and two from Luke Rabel got the team a 4-0 lead for most of the second period. Terrace was able to score late in the second and tacked on an extra goal late in the third for the final 4-2 result.

Despite the lopsided finish, the Seawolves’ second game against Terrace started out closer than the first, with Prince Rupert leading 2-1. The Seawolves scored two early goals in the second period to take a commanding 4-1 lead before a power play goal for Terrace cut the score down to two. In the third period, Prince Rupert regained the advantage with three goals to put the game away.

The Trio of Nolan Stava, Braeden Anderson and Aiden Watkinson combined for nine points in the victory. Luke Rabel continued his strong play with two additional goals and Nolan Weick scored his first goal of the season. Netminder Brevin Jack also put in a strong effort.

“I think we got the results that we deserved,” Watkinson said. “We played strong, we played aggressive, our guys all knew what the game plan was and executed their assignments really well.”