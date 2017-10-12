Steelers grind down Kodiaks 3-2

A rapid fire succession of three goals in the first period put the visiting Grandview Steelers up 3-0 over the Aldergrove Kodiaks, Wednesday night in Aldergrove Arena.

Aldergrove battled hard, outshooting the Steelers in every period for a game total of 37-21, but were unable to score until the third period. Even then the pair of unanswered goals by Tyler Cannon and Clayton Schroeder and a Kodiaks man-advantage in the final minute were unable to put the game into overtime.

Cannon’s goal early in the third was assisted by Davin Padgham and Schroeder, and Schroeder’s power play goal was assisted by Kyle Bosky and Matt Oliver.

The result leaves the Kodiaks at nine points after 10 games (4-5-0-1).

The Kodiaks travel to Mission this Saturday to tae on the Outlaws, 6:45 p.m., then they host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena.