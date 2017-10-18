Steam add one win, one loss in hockey action

Summerland Junior B team remains at top in division

The Summerland Steam remain in the top spot in their Junior B hockey division, finishing the weekend with an overtime win at home and a loss on the road.

Summerland 2

North Okanagan 1

On Friday, the Steam hosted the North Okanagan Knights, playing to a 2-1 overtime win.

The Knights took the lead with a goal at 10:50 in the first period.

After a scoreless second period, the Steam finally tied the game at 17:42 in the third period.

Scott Robinson scored the power play goal, assisted by Sam Jones and Riley Smoler.

The deciding goal came at 2:17 in the second overtime period.

Blake Holowaty scored, with assists by Brogan Lautard and Gavin Lawrie.

Osoyoos 3

Summerland 1

On Saturday, the Steam played in Osoyoos, losing to the Coyotes in a 3-1 decision.

Osoyoos opened scoring at 6:13 in the first period.

The Steam responded at 2:01 with a goal by Smoler. Holowaty had the assist.

There was no scoring in the second period.

Osoyoos took the lead in the third period with two unanswered goals.

The next action for the Steam is on Sunday when the team travels to Princeton to face the Posse. The game, at the Princeton and District Arena, begins at 2 p.m.

The Steam lead the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

At present, the team’s record is nine wins and three losses.