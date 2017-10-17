Stamps score two wins on home ice

Angie Mindus photoNathan Zurak moves the puck up ice with support from #21 Danny Merth. Merth ended up scoring a hat trick in the game against Kitimat.

The Williams Lake Stampeders netted two wins on a double header weekend in front of appreciative home fans Oct. 14 and 15.

Saturday evening saw the Stamps take on their rivals the Prince Rupert Rampage. The Stamps edged out a 2-1 win in a hard fought battle before a raucous crowd with just seconds left in overtime.

Sunday afternoon was an easier win for the Stamps, who defeated the Kitimat Ice Demons 8-2.

The next home game for the Stampeders will be a frightening affair as the Stamps take on the Quesnel Kangaroos for their Halloween game Saturday, Oct. 28. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.