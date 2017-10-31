Sports shorts

SAS Swimmers

SAS Swim team finished third in Valley Championships. Eleven swimmers from Salmon Arm Secondary, grades 9-12, swam to a third-place finish behind Pen High and Revelstoke Secondary. Shuswap Middle sent three grade 8 swimmers and Carlin Middle sent one swimmer, for their first time at the High School swim meet. BC High School provincials will be in Richmond in the middle of November.

Skills Camp

Salmon Arm Elite Power Skating and Hockey host the Speed Demon Winter Skills Camp from Dec. 27 to 29. The camp is open to Atom, PeeWee and Bantam ages. The registration deadline is December 17.

Silverbacks Bus

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks luxury bus is available for groups to charter. The bus is suitable for sports teams, church groups, business outings and all other groups needing a charter bus. The bus is school bus certified and can be used for school sports of grad travel. For more information contact Troy Mick at 250-938-5459 or by email at gm@sasilverbacks.com.

Together We Can

The BCHL announced a partnership with Together We Can (TWC) Addiction Recovery and Education Centre. A press release from the league says the partnership is for the best interests and well-being of players, but everyone in the league, including fans and all residents of each BCHL community can access the services if they feel the need to ask.

Bridge Results

Results for Tuesday October 24: First — Barb and Dave Peterson, second — Colleen and Brian Lucco.

Thurs. October 26: First — Dennis and Doreen Roberts, Second — Jim McLean and Ona Bouchard, Third — John Parton and Lynne Storey.

The club meets every Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon. For more info call 250-833-1935.

Results for October 29: First — Lynne Storey and John Parton, Second — Doss Burman and Al Christie and Third — Orville Cooper and Bruce Motherwell.

The bridge club play every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue Senior Centre and everyone is welcome. For more information call 250-803-5556.

– To have your sports event featured in Sports Shorts, submit it to sports@saobserver.net