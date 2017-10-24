Spartans take top spot in Pacific Division

Having secured top spot in the Pacific Division, the Trinity Western Spartans women’s soccer team were able to rest some key players ahead of this weekend’s Canada West quarter-finals.

The Spartans lost 2-0 to the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday at UBC’s Thunderbird Stadium to finish the regular season at 10-3-1. The team was guaranteed top spot thanks to a 0-0 draw in Victoria against the UVic Vikes the night before at Centennial Stadium.

The Vikes needed a victory to have any chance at first place but Christina Oliverio stopped both shots.

“In the end we knew they had to win and so it was always going to be a tricky game but I was pleased with how we defended,” said Spartans coach Graham Roxburgh.

“A couple times it was in desperation but in the end we got over the line. Our whole back four was really good tonight, especially in the second half when UVic was desperate and trying to press.”

UBC’s Aman Shergill scored in the eight minute and Margaret Hadley doubled the lead less than 10 minutes later. t

The two goals conceded snapped a 10-game shutout streak as the last goal the Spartans allowed was back on Sept. 16.

“Tonight was always going to be a little more challenging with the necessity to rest some key players,” Roxburgh said.

“UBC played very well and controlled most of the first half, but I thought our younger players hung in there well and defended quite well against some of UBC’s elite players.”

It’s unfortunate that both of their goals kind of came from mistakes on our part. But after being down 2-0 through 20 minutes, I thought we sorted out our shape a little better and I was really pleased with the performances of some of our young kids,” the coach added.

“I thought we had a much brighter aggressiveness and compete level in the second half and didn’t really give them many chances.”

With the victory, TWU will host the winner of UFV and Lethbridge in a Canada West quarter-final on Saturday (Oct. 28) at 5 p.m. at TWU’s Chase Office Field. UFV and Lethbridge play at TWU on Thursday.

sports@langleytimes.com