Spartans rout Vikes 11-1

The visiting UVic Vikes scored first, but the Trinity Western Spartans scored the rest in an 11-1 rout.

The two teams hit the ice at the Langley Events Centre on Friday in a rematch of last season’s BC Intercollegiate Hockey League championship final, which was won by the Vikes.

Brandon Volpe opened the scoring at the 7:47 for a quick 1-0 lead for the Vikes but the Spartans scored twice before intermission and then put home four goals in the second and another five in the third.

Brandon Potomak led the way with two goals and five points as seven Spartans scored goals and 15 different players had at least a single point.

The shots on goal were also lopsided with TWU firing 57 pucks on the Victoria goal while Spartans goalie Lucas Mills was only required to make 13 saves.

It was a stark change from the team’s previous game when they managed just one goal on 43 shots in a 2-1 loss to the VIU Mariners.

“Coming off a loss when we couldn’t score goals last week, it was good to get that reward for the hard work we’ve put in,” said TWU coach Barret Kropf.

“I think we did a lot of little things well tonight and that snowballed into an avalanche of goals.

“We played inside the dots as opposed to perimeter play and the guys were rewarded for their efforts. Then we gained confidence and we fed off each other and eventually you wear a team out.”

Stefan Gonzales and Elijah Vilio each had four-point nights with Gonzales notching a hat trick while Vilio finished with four assists.

Luke Simon, Joseph Sylvain, Jarrett Fontaine and Florian Niedermaier also scored for the Spartans.

The Spartans improved to 3-1 with the victory as they get set to host SFU on Oct. 28 and Eastern Washington on Oct. 28.

