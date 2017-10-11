Spartans continue steamrolling opponents

TWU women's soccer team has won seven straight, out-scoring opposition 24-0 over that span

The offensive onslaught continues for the Trinity Western Spartans women’s soccer team.

The Spartans pumped home a combined nine goals in sweeping a home-and-home with the UFV Cascades, winning 5-0 in Langley on Friday and 4-0 in Abbotsford on Sunday.

The wins qualified the Spartans for the Canada West post-season as they improved to 8-2-0 and stretched their winning streak to seven games. TWU has also out-scored their opponents 24-0 over that span and they are boasting a shutout streak of 646 minutes.

After neither team scored in the first half on Sunday, Amy Gartke broke the stalemate with a goal in the 52nd minute. That seemed to open the floodgates as Rachel Hutchinson, Seina Kashima and Danae Derksen all scored to give the Spartans four goals in a 17-minute span.

Friday’s game also followed a familiar pattern.

TWU was up 1-0 at the half on a Cascades own goal before breaking through with four second-half goals.

Kathleen Chin scored a pair while Gabi Short and Hutchinson had a goal apiece.

Hutchinson — who finished the weekend with two goals and two assists — was also named the Canada West second star of the week.

video

The Spartans are at home for a pair of games this weekend, hosting Regina on Friday (Oct. 13) and Saskatchewan on Saturday (Oct. 14) at TWU’s Chase Office Field. Both games begin at 5 p.m.

The Trinity Western men’s team was not as fortunate in their home-and-home.

The Spartans began the two-game set with a decisive 4-0 win in Langley on Friday before surrendering an injury-time goal on Sunday in Abbotsford to fall 2-1.

The split leaves TWU with a record of 6-4-4 with two games remaining in the Canada West regular season.

The Spartans fired 16 shots at the Cascades net, but only three hit the target.

“We’re disappointed right now, but it’s all part of our growth and I believe that things happen for a reason, so we’ll see what the reason is here,” said coach Mike Shearon.

The Spartans had fallen behind early when Brady Weir scored in the 12th minute. Cody Fransen got his head on Leighton Johnson’s corner kick to tie the score in the 73rd minute.

On the winning goal, TWU keeper Sebastian Colyn raced out to try and corral a loose ball, but it squirted past him and UFV’s Darash Sandhu was able to deposit the ball into the empty net.

Colyn was in goal the game before as well, making one save for his fifth shutout of the season.

Joel Waterman and Johnson scored first-half goals while Aidan Moore and Vito Poletto rounded out the attack with second-half tallies.

The Spartans are off this weekend and close the regular season at home on Oct. 20 and 21 against UBC and UVic.

