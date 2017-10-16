Spartans continue dominant roll

Two more victories â€” and 10 more goals â€” have Spartans on impressive run

The Trinity Western Spartans continue to roll, scoring goals in bunches while blanking the opposition.

The women’s soccer team pushed their winning streak to nine games after back-to-back 5-0 shutout victories at TWU’s Chase Office Field on Oct. 13 and 14 against the Regina Cougars and Saskatchewan Huskies.

video

The Spartans also pushed their shutout streak to a whopping 826 minutes as they improved to 10-2-0 on the season.

The nine consecutive clean sheets — in which they have outscored the opposition by a combined 34-0 – are a new program record.

With two games remaining in the Canada West regular season, TWU has a spot in the post-season booked and can clinch top spot with a victory against either the third-place UVic Vikes on Victoria on Friday or the following day at the second-place UBC Thunderbirds.

“From the first whistle, I thought we were on them,” said Spartans coach Graham Roxburgh, who now has 200 U Sports victories (regular season and playoffs).

“We asked our team to be on the front foot and we generated lots of really good chances.”

Kathryn Harvey and Danae Derksen scored in the first half before Harvey, Kathleen Chin and Leanne Verhoeff added second-half goals.

Christina Oliverio made five saves in the shut-out victory.

Rachel Hutchinson and Danae Derksen scored in the first half with Elizabeth Hicks, Derksen and Jenaya Robertson padding the lead in the second half.

Rachel Sydor earned the shutout.

