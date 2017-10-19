Spartan soccer player racks of goals

A TWU soccer star was named the Canada West Women’s Second Star of the Week after she scored three goals and an assist in two games.

Danae Derksen of Delta scored two goals and an assist in the Spartns 5-0 win over Regina on Oct. 13. The next day, she added another goal in another 5-0 win over Saskatchewan.

Derksen is the seventh Spartans soccer player, including both the men’s and women’s teams, to earn a Canada West Star of the Week this year and the third player on the women’s team to earn a conference honour in the last three weeks. Seina Kashima (Burnaby, B.C.) was a 3rd Star two weeks ago and Rachel Hutchinson (Cloverdale, B.C.) was a 2nd Star last week.

The Spartans sit atop the Pacific Division standings with a 10-2-0 record and will now prepare for a season-ending road trip to play Victoria Friday and UBC Saturday.