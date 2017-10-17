Sonics snag volleyball bronze

The Seaton Sonics took bronze at the Best of the West Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament in Kelowna

Morning Star Staff

The Seaton Sonics stopped Semiahmoo Totems (#5 AAAA) of Surrey (2-1) 25-23, 13-25, 15-11 for bronze at the Best of the West Senior Girls Volleyball Classic Saturday in Kelowna.

The No. 5 AAA Sonics dispatched the Pacific Academy Breakers (#5 AA) of Surrey in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual tournament champion Jasper Place Rebels (Edmonton) in the semifinal.

Kalli Hamilton-Gee, Grade 12 setter, was named tournament all-star.

The Fulton Maroons had mixed success in the Best of the West, opening Friday by losing 25-14, 25-22 to Pen Hi Lakers, brushing back Mt. Sentinel Wildcats of Slocan 25-22, 25-20 and falling to Archbishop MacDonald Marauders (Edmonton) to finish third in their pool.

Fulton, coached by John Neilson, swept the Immaculata Mustangs of Kelowna in their first playoff match and then lost 2-0 to the GW Graham Grizzlies (Chilliwack).

“The team will have to play much better to qualify for the 2A provincials,” said Neilson. “Emily Bodenmann, Sorcha Pasco, and Danika Aeichele came off the bench to make some kills, and Brittany Cox provided some good sets.”

The Maroons are in the George Elliot Coyotes Invitational starting Friday in Lake Country.

Fulton’s home tournament is scheduled for Nov. 3-4.

On the senior boys side, the No. 9 AA Sonics placed 13th after finishing first in their pool.

Seaton dropped a close two-set match to Edmonton Christian (eventual bronze medalists) 25-10, 25-21 to open the playoff round.

“The boys had control of the second set until Edmonton’s best outside hitter took control,” said Seaton coach Adam Tishenko. “We were right there. Overall this was a good tournament for us at this point in the season. We are getting better and better week to week.”

Seaton then fell 2-0 to eventual consolation side winner George Elliot Coyotes (BC #4 AA) of Lake Country 25-17, 25-21.

In Grade 8 girls league play Monday night at Seaton, the Sonics split with the Kalamalka Lakers, losing 25-11 before winning 25-23.

Seaton received power serves from Alannah Lafferty and super digs by Astrid Beaty, while getting nice plays on net by Julia Hainer-Low, Ava Proctor and Panchali Ranasinghe.

Seaton then did the same against the Fulton Maroons, losing 25-24 before prevailing 25-23.

Ella Donaldson was on fire with tips, hits and digs, while Ava Stanley rocked her serves.

The VSS Panthers then swept the Sonics 25-20, 25-18 with Proctor serving five points, Lauren Eddy stellar at the net and Jordann Scott delivering some unreal passes.