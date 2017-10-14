Sonics going pink Tuesday

Wear pink and watch some thrilling senior high school girls volleyball in support of cancer research.

That’s the premise behind the Seaton Sonics-Fulton Maroons exhibition charity match Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at Seaton Secondary.

Entry for the Block Out Cancer game is by donation with all proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Meanwhile, the Seaton senior AAA girls placed in the top gold pool of the 2017 Best of the West Tournament (hosted by Kelowna Owls) to advance to the quarterfinals in the 43-team affair.

Seaton opened by losing 2-0 (25-18, 25-8) fifth-ranked AA Pacific Academy Breakers of Surrey.

Seaton then lost 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) to the No. 7 AA MEI Eagles of Clearbook and 2-1 (25-5, 21-25, 25-17) to Edmonton Christian.

The Sonics earned a rematch with Pacific Academy in the quarterfinals of the gold playoffs on Saturday morning (which they won in three sets) after dispatching Burnaby Central Wildcats in three sets (25-18, 21-25, 15-10) in the first round of the gold playoffs Friday night. Seaton met Jasper Place Rebels of Edmonton the Saturday semis.

“Playing against the highly ranked MEI, Pacific Academy and Edmonton Christian school in our power pool was the competition we wanted this time of the season to prepare us for the long term target of provincials,” said Seaton coach Troy Lorenson.

“We started a bit rough but got better as the day went on. Pacific Academy took it to us this morning, so we’re looking for redemption tomorrow in the quarterfinals.”

The Seaton senior boys (ranked #10 AA) went 2-1 in pool play and finished first in their pool, qualifying for the gold playoffs (top 16) in the 39-team boys draw. Seaton opened the day with a straight sets win over DP Todd Trojans of Prince George 25-14, 26-24.

They then won their second pool play match over Archbishop MacDonald (Edmonton) 25-14, 25-21 before dropping a close three-set match to Pacific Academy 19-25, 27-29, 10-15.

After finishing first in their pool, the boys opened the gold playoff with a loss to Alberta powerhouse Edmonton Christian 25-12, 25-17.

They played Okanagan rival George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country (#4 BC AA) in the consolation side of the gold playoffs on Saturday morning.

“The boys are really starting to come together in our first real tournament of the fall,” said Seaton coach and 2010 BC AA Championships MVP Adam Tishenko. “We are looking forward to the challenge of taking on our zone rival George Elliot tomorrow morning.”

The Seaton Junior girls, coached by Aly Lypchuck and Janelle Robertson, is currently undefeated after three weeks of league play knocking of VSS, Fulton, Kal, Salmon Arm, Charles Bloom and Revelstoke (Thursday night scores were 25-12, 25-5, 25-15,25-21, 25-13, 25-3).

Led by powerful hits from Heather Chmelyk and solid defence by Sarah Beka (who is playing despite a shoulder injury) the team has also dominated pool play to claim silver in their first two tournaments beating Sa-Hali Red, South Kam Gold, Valleyview Vikings, NorKam Saints and Westysyde Whundas. Tournament All Stars during the Thanksgiving weekend were Rebecca Haberstock and Iseult Colclough.