Softball camp to feature national coaches

Oceanside Minor Softball will be hosting two development camps in March of 2018, featuring coaches from the Canadian Women's National Team.

Coach Dallas Flynn works with young catching hopefuls during the Oceanside Minor Softball development camp at the Artbutus Meadows indoor arena in March of 2017. A series of camps next March will feature coaches and members of the Canadian Women’s National Team. — NEWS file photo

The first is the B.C. High Performance Camp for players with higher levels of ability. The second is the Oceanside Softball Development Camp with Team Canada Coaches, for players of any ability.

Organizer Ian Kellow said since the association made the announcement just a week ago, more than one hundred players have registered, with more than 40 players coming from the Lower Mainland alone.

The B.C. High Performance Spring Camp and Oceanside Softball Development Camp will be held at the indoor turf at Arbutus Meadows Training Centre, located on 1515 Island Hwy E, Nanoose Bay.

The current coaching staff for the national team will be conducting the high-performance camp. They are Softball Canada High Performance Director and women’s national team head coach Mark Smith; national team infield coach Mel Basillio; national team hitting and outfielding coach Dave Paetkau; national women’s junior and senior pitching coach Rob Guenter; national team mental performance trainer Dr Lauren Tashman; and former UCLA and Canadian National Team player, and current catching coach, Charlotte Dolan. Members of the current women’s national team will also be present, along with trainers from the Canadian Sport Institute.

The under-14 camp will take place March 19-21 and will be limited to 65 participants — 15 pitchers, 10 catchers and 40 infielder/outfielders. The U16/18 camp will be held March 20-23 and is open to 15 pitchers, 10 catchers, 25 infielders, and 15 outfielders.

Oceanside Softball’s Annual Development Camp will run March 23-25. This camp is separated into 90-minute modules for each age group. The modules are hitting, pitching, catching, infielding and outfielding.

For more information go on www.oceansidesoftball.ca.

— NEWS staff