Soccer team is bound for provincials

The Revelstoke Secondary School Avalanche soccer team is heading to provincials.

The team found out today that they would get to attend after St. Ann’s Academy withdrew.

“The boys are super stoked,” said coach Andrew Sykes.

RSS had lost 3-2 to the Kamloops team earlier this week in a challenge match to see who would advance to provincials.

At the half, the game was tied 1-1, Grady Powell had scored from distance, making his 11th goal of the season.

The Avalanche took the lead early in the second, with a shot outside the box from Mexican international student Alvaro Fornelli.

But St. Ann’s tied it back up on a free kick. And with 90 seconds left, they sealed the win, getting a toe poke off a corner, said Sykes. “Heartbreak for a courageous RSS football team.”

But with five Grade 9 players in the team’s starting line-up this year, Sykes said, “the future looks bright for the beautiful game in Revy.”

RSS finished fifth in the Okanagan Valley.

The provincial championship for boys A-division soccer takes place Nov. 2 to 4 in Nakusp.