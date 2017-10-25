Sneak peak at Vees Wild rematch

Penticton Vees defenceman Luke Reid protects the front of the net during a game against the Langley Rivermen on Wednesday night. Reid was selected to represent Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Penticton Vees (9-2-0-1) welcome the Wenatchee Wild (9-5-0-1) to the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight looking for a measure of revenge. The two teams met on Saturday south of the border and the Vees came home empty handed after a 4-2 loss in B.C. Hockey League action.

Wednesday’s game is the first of three visits for Wenatchee to the SOEC with the other two coming in January and February. The Wild made one appearance in Penticton last year, a 2-0 Vees win in front of over 4,000 fans. The game is also the second of seven Wicked Wednesday’s this year.

Here are players to watch for from each team.

Penticton Vees

Owen Sillinger – 4 G 8 A 12 GP

Nicky Leivermann – 2 G 7 A 11 GP

Dakota Boutin – 5 G 3 A 12 GP

Wenatchee Wild

Jasper Weatherby – 12 G 5 A 15 GP

Cooper Zech – 4 G 14 A 15 GP

Sam Morton – 7 G 6 A 15 GP