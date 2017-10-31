Snapshots from minor hockey

Penticton bantam rec #2 goalie Ethan Konyi sucks in the puck to his chest to ensure he doesn’t give up the rebound to Kelowna Rockets player Noel Arnason during tournament action at the OHS community rink on Sunday. The game ended in a 4-4 tie.Kristi Patton/Western News

An 8-2 loss to Langley LY3 in the semifinals ended the bantam recreation tournament for Penticton No.1.

Scoring for Penticton was Liam Whyte and Carson Drobe. The Vees opened against the Kelowna Flyers Oct. 27 winning 6-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Richter Heintz scored four goals (two short-handed), Grady Lancaster and Isaac Watt each got one goal. Their second game was a 7-1 win over the Kamloops Warriors at the OHS. Heintz scored four goals (one short-handed), Connor Stephens had two, Landon Stephens added one. Their third game against Richmond finished in a 5-5 tie. Heintz had two goals and four points, while Lancaster, Drobe and Whyte each had a goal. The team finished first in their pool. Semiahmoo won the tournament.

Vees win Oliver tournament

A three-goal performance by Adrian Orioli, as well a goal by Jacob Schulting sealed the South Okanagan bantam Tier 2 Tournament championship for the Murray Vees.

Playing in Oliver last weekend, the Vees had to overcome a hometown crowd and questionable officiating as they found themselves trailing 2-0, but rallied for a 4-2 win. The victory helped them finish 5-0. The Vees opened by defeating Chilliwack 6-4. Schulting had two goals, while Rickson Kruger had three assists. Penalty killing was key in the win. In their second game, the Vees scored eight unanswered goals to defeat Spokane 8-2. Orioli netted another hat trick and the Vees received great defence by Gage Leclair, Zach Annett, Chris Schulting, Josh Roy, and Meadow Squakin. Orioli potted another hat trick against Coquitlam in their third game, while Tyler Kelly put up two goals and four points in an 8-5 win. In their fourth game against Port Moody, Jake Garnett earned a shutout in a 14-0 win. Kieran Roy sniped a hat trick and racked up five assists, Kelly had four goals and an assist.

Firefighers improve despite losses

The Penticton bantam female Firefighters lost a pair of games on the weekend in Williams Lake and Kamloops.

In Williams Lake the Firefighters were shutout, while Olivia Linton scored the lone goal against Kamloops. Coach Andy Oakes said Rowan Knowles was great in net both games. The first time the Firefighters played Kamloops, they lost 10-3.

“The girls are working hard, competing and learning how to compete at a rep level,” said Oakes. “Very good development is happening with the girls mentally and physically.”

In other action, On Oct.22, Penticton lost to Princeton 13-5 in atom play.