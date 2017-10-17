Silverbacks pick up two wins

The 'Backs will try to sweep their three-game home-stand as they host the Wenatchee Wild Oct. 17

Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney races for the puck with Shawn Guison of the visiting Nanaimo Clippers during a game at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks picked up two wins at home against the Langley Rivermen and the Nanaimo Clippers.

The ‘Backs faced off against the Rivermen on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and came out on the right side of a high-scoring thriller of a game.

The teams traded goals in the opening eight minutes, with Salmon Arm’s marker coming from Justin Wilson —his third of the season.

A pair of goals in quick succession made the score 3-1 Langley, but Marcus Mitchell fired the puck into Langley’s net to make it a one-goal game heading into the second period.

The only goal of the second frame came from Langley’s Nicholas Ponak.

The Silverbacks began their comeback early in the third, with a goal from Hudson Schandor.

Nick Unruh and Tanner Campbell tallied up a pair of power-play markers to make the score 5-4 ‘Backs.

Former Silverback Carter Stephenson got the equalizer for the Rivermen, but Unruh answered with his second goal of the game, maintaining Salmon Arm’s lead.

As the clock ticked down it looked like the Silverbacks would hold on for the win, but with only four seconds remaining, Angus Crookshank scored for Langley sending the game into overtime.

Unruh’s hot streak continued after regulation time had ended as he scored on the power play to secure the hat trick and the W.

The Silverbacks earned their second home-game win of the week against the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday, Oct.14.

The ‘Backs took the ice without goaltender Nic Tallarico, who was released the morning of the game.

The first goal of the game came in the final minutes of the first period as Salmon Arm product Logan Mostat swatted a loose puck out of the air and into the net behind Nanaimo goaltender Austin Roden.

Campbell was sent to the box on a high sticking call with just over a minute remaining in the opening period. The Clippers capitalized on the advantage with a power play goal coming from Jake Harris just over 30 seconds into the second period.

Later in the second, a scrap broke out between Silverbacks defenceman Spencer Hora and Preston Brodziak of the Clippers.

Trevor Adams scored to put the ‘Backs ahead, assisted by Unruh and Trey Thomas.

Nanaimo tallied up another power-play goal to tie the game before Marcus Mitchell scored unassisted on the power play at the end of the period to give the home team the lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Ten minutes into the third period, Nanaimo’s Vincent Malette was ejected from the game for boarding, giving the Silverbacks five minutes of power play to work with. Schandor scored, capping off a 4-2 win for the Silverbacks.

The ‘Backs will try to win all three games of their home-stand as they host the Wenatchee Wild on Oct. 17 after the Observer’s print deadline.