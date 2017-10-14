Silverbacks pick up second win this week

A 4-2 win against the visiting Nanaimo Clippers thrilled the home crowd at the Shaw Centre.

Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney races for the puck with Shawn Guison of the visiting Nanaimo Clippers during a game at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, Oct. 14. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks earned their second home-game win of the week against the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday October 14.

The ‘Backs took the ice fresh from a victory over the Langley Rivermen on Tuesday night and without goaltender Nic Tallarico who was released the morning of the game.

The first goal of the game came in the final minutes of the first period as Salmon Arm product Logan Mostat swatted a loose puck out of the air and into the net behind Nanaimo Goaltender Austin Roden.

Silverbacks forward Tanner Campbell was sent to the box on a high sticking call with just over a minute remaining in the opening period. The Clippers capitalized on the advantage with a power play goal coming from Jake Harris just over 30 seconds into the second period.

Later in the second, a scrap broke out between Silverbacks defenceman Spencer Hora and Preston Brodziak of the Clippers.

Trevor Adams scored to put the ‘Backs ahead, assisted by Nick Unruh and Trey Thomas.

Nanaimo tallied up another power play goal to tie the game before Marcus Mitchell scored unassisted on the powerplay at the end of the period to give the home team the lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Ten minutes into the third period, Nanaimo’s Vincent Malette ejected from the game for boarding, giving the Silverbacks five minutes of power play to work with. Hudson Schandor scored capping, off a 4-2 win for the Silverbacks.