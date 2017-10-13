Senior girls are on a roll

The Mission Roadrunners senior girls volleyball is off to a strong start in high school action.

The Mission Roadrunners senior girls volleyball team is off to a red-hot start to the high school season.

The club has a perfect record of three wins and zero losses in Tier 1 Girls East division play, posting wins over W.J. Mouat (Sept. 18), Yale (Sept. 25) and Highroad (Oct. 4).

In all three league games, the Roadrunners didn’t lose a single set.

This past weekend, the team finished second out of 30 teams at the Camosun Chargers Senior Girls Tournament in Victoria.

Pool play action saw Mission lose to West Point Grey Academy, but beat Isfeld Secondary. The Roadrunners then defeated Notre Dame, Timberline and South Delta to advance to the tournament finals.

Mission eventually lost to Belmont, the defending provincial champions, in the final. Roadrunners players Kristen McBride and Katelyn Bligh were both named tournament all-stars at the event.

The team played Abbotsford Christian on Wednesday, but results were not available at press time. The Roadrunners next take on Sardis on Oct. 18.