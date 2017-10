Langley Saints corner Damien Pilhofer (left) breaks up a pass to Pitt Meadows Marauder wide receiver Parker McKeeman in AA junior varsity action last week (Oct. 25). Tim Fitzgerald Black Press

The Langley Saints posted a shutout victory over the Pitt Meadows Marauders.

Langley travelled to Pitt Meadows last week (Oct. 25) to face the Marauders in junior varsity AA football action and the Saints returned home with a decisive 41-0 win.

The victory evened the Saints’ league record to 2-2 heading into the regular season finale on Nov. 1 in Abbotsford against the Robert Bateman Timberwolves.