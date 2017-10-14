Runners compete in cross-country race

On Sunday, Oct. 1, 183 runners took part in the Summerland Sweets 7.4-kilometre and 3.2-kilometre races on the Trans Canada Trail by the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

There were 127 runners in the longer distance and 56 in the shorter distance.

The first male finisher in the 7.4K category was Brandon Kirkup from Toronto, in the Male 20 to 24 category. His time was 26:17.

Kelowna runner Veronika Fagan, in the Female 20 to 24 category, was the top female runner. She set a new course record in the female division with a time of 29:33.

Among the 3.2K runners, Carter Leahy in the Male 13 to 15 category was the top male finisher. His time of 12:25 was a new course record.

Caitlyn Collingwood of Kelowna, in the Female 13 to 15 category, was the top female finisher in the 3.2K course, with a time of 15:15.

Several Summerland runners placed in the top three in their respective age categories.

7.4K course: Joe Mitchell, second, M35-39; Connor Berrisford, first, M1-15; Steve Buzikievich, first, M60-64; Holden Berrisford, second, M1-15; Jessie Carriere, first, F25-29; Erick Thompson, third, M45-49; Haley Berrisford, second, F16-19; Carlos Neves, third, M55-59; Jenny Mitchell, second, F35-39; Sandra Varchol, second, F55-59; Keagan Ingram, third, M1-15; Tayla Ingram, first, F1-15; Susan Kast, third, F45-49.

3.2K course: Emily Jell, first, F10-12; Isla Kast, second, F10-12; Payton Mitchell, first F1-9; Katie Jell, second, F1-9.

For full results and a list of other cross-country races in the Okanagan, visit interiorrunningassociation.com.