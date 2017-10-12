Roos first away game a win

The Quesnel Kangaroos beat the Terrace River Kings 4-3 in their first away game Saturday, after last week’s loss to the northern team on home turf. Alessio Tomassetti and Brady Godsoe scored one apiece, and Justin Fulton scored in both the second and third periods. Here, number 9 Tomassetti takes his shot on goal.Jackie Lieuwen/Terrace Standard photo