Rodgers seeking a second championship

The VIU Mariners women's soccer team is going to miss Katie Rodgers, who is graduating this year from the Nanaimo school. But before she does, the Comox Valley midfielder and her teammates will be vying for another PACWEST (Pacific Western Athletic Association) championship this weekend in Squamish.

“Katie has been phenomenal this season,” women’s coach Kevin Lindo said. “On the field she is a leader, with tremendous ability going forward and tough in the tackle. Off the field, Katie is a true role model to the rest of the team. From taping up wounds on teammates to giving team talks, Katie has been crucial to the team. She will be sorely missed as she graduates this year. Hopefully we can go out on top for her and our other three graduates.”

Lindo said the team had a slow start to the season as it tried some different systems and styles of play.

“We have eight new players so it has been a transitional year and takes time to gel,” he said. “However, we have made steady progress over the last month and are hitting our peak at a great time. We go into provincials confident we can find success and are preparing ourselves diligently.”

Along with Rodgers, Courtenay’s Chloe Gummer and Cassidy Chamberlin are also on the team. Chamberlin is a goalkeeper and Gummer a striker. Lindo says Gummer has “great potential” and has been a mainstay in the attacking lineup, notching four goals this season.

Drew Murray of Powell River has also been a strong player.

The women’s team finished the season with a 4-3-5 record. They are the number four seed heading into the weekend. On Friday, the Mariners play the top-seeded Douglas Royals in a rematch of last year’s gold medal game, which VIU won. The team also won the 2014/15 championship.

The men’s bracket starts Saturday. The top-ranked Mariners side plays the host and fourth-seeded Quest Kermodes.

Mariners striker Jordan DeGraaf, who hails from the Comox Valley, finished the regular campaign second in scoring with seven goals in 10 games.

PACWEST gold medalists from the men’s side will represent the conference at the CCAA National tournament that begins Nov. 8. VIU hosts the tournament.

The women’s winner heads to Nova Scotia.