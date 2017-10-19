Rockets threesome to play for Team WHL

Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Kole Lind will be in Saskatchewan next month as members of Team WHL. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

It’s only one phase of the evaluation process, but you can bet Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Kole Lind all have Nov. 6 and 7 marked on their mental calendars.

The Kelowna Rockets’ trio has been named to Team WHL for the 2017 Canada-Russia series next month in Moose Jaw and Swift Current, Sask.

The two games are part of the annual six-game series between CHL players and Russian players, and showases the candidates who are vying for spot’s on Canada’s team for the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo.

Dube, 19, is looking to make Team Canada’s roster for the second year in a row, while both Foote and Lind are eyeing a spot with the national program for the first time.

World U17 Challenge…

Two members of the Rockets’ organization have been selected for next month’s World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

Defenceman Kaeden Korczak and goaltender Roman Basran are among 23 WHL players who will play for one of Hockey Canada’s three entrants in the annual international tournament, Nov. 5 to 11.

Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White will be joined by teams from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States in pursuit of the gold medal.

Korczak, 16, from Yorkton, Sask., is in his rookie season with the Rockets.

Basran, a bantam draft pick of the Rockets in 2016, currently plays with the BCMML’s Okanagan Rockets.

Swetlikoff, van de Leest chosen…

Two Kelowna minor hockey products, forward Alex Swetlikoff and defenceman Jackson van de Leest, were named to Hockey Canada’s 66-man roster for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Swetlikoff, property the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, plays with the BCHL’s Vernon Vipers. van de Leest is in his rookie season with the Calgary Hitmen.