Rockets routed in Portland

In third game in as many nights, Kelowna gives up first six goals to Winterhawks in 8-2 loss

Rockets’ forward Dillon Dube carries the puck into the Winterhawks’ zone Sunday in WHL action in Portland.-Image: Chad Baker

On Saturday, the Kelowna Rockets pushed the hometown Portland Winterhawks to overtime.

On Sunday, playing their third game in as many nights, the Rockets offered little resistance to the WHL’s U.S. Division leaders.

The Winterhawks scored three unanswered goals in each of the first two periods, then cruised to an 8-2 victory over Kelowna at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Brodan Salmond was replaced in the Rockets’ goal by James Porter after yielding three goals on 13 shots in the first period. Porter finished the night with 14 saves on 19 shots.

Kieffer Bellows and Skyler McKenzie led the Winterhawks (8-1-0-0) attack with two goals each.

Gordie Ballhorn and Kyle Topping scored for the Rockets (4-3-1-1).

The Rockets will be in Kennewick, WA Tuesday to take on the Tri-City Americans.