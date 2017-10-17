Rockets fall short vs Americans

Kelowna's winless streak reaches four with 2-1 loss Tuesday in Kennewick, Wash.

Jordan Topping (left) and Tri-City Americans edged Cal Foote and the Kelowna Rockets in WHL action Tuesday in Washington.-Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot The Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets’ WHL winless streak reached four games with a 2-1 loss to the Tri-City Americans Tuesday night in Kennewick, Wash.

The Rockets (4-4-1-1), who were playing their fourth game in five nights, put in a much improved effort after an 8-2 loss Sunday night against the Winterhawks in Portland.

Nolan Yaremko scored both Americans’ goals, with his second of the game at 12:24 of the third period putting the Ams ahead 2-0.

With Tri-City’s Jordan Topping serving a five-minute major for boarding and the Rockets’ net empty, Dillon Dube put Kelowna on the board with his fourth of the season at 18:25.

The Rockets finished the game on the power play but were unable to beat Am’s goalie Beck Warm who made 33 saves in the game.

James Porter stopped 22 shots in the Kelowna goal.

The Rockets will return to home ice this weekend for a doubleheader against the Portland Winterhawks.

Game time both Saturday and Sunday at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.