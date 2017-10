With starter Brodan Salmond injured, Kelowna calls up player from BCMML

Goalie Roman Basran #30 of the Kelowna Rockets deflects a shot during second period against the Victoria Royals on September 2, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets have recalled goaltender Roman Basran from the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League.

This comes after starting goaltender Brodan Salmond has been sent to Calgary, AB where he will see a doctor regarding an ongoing injury.

Salmond will be assessed in Calgary and is expected to return to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Basran and the rest of the Rockets are hosting the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place tonight.