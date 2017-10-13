Roadrunners blanked for second time

Offensive struggles continue to haunt the Mission Roadrunners senior varsity football team.

For the second straight week, the Roadrunners failed to get on the scoreboard and were blanked 54-0 to the top-ranked Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers in Surrey on Friday.

The Panthers led 22-0 at halftime, and were buoyed by running back Derek Best, who scored three touchdowns in the win.

Mission’s record falls to one win and two losses with the setback and they sit tied for fifth in the AAA’s Eastern conference.

The Roadrunners next travel to Abbotsford tonight (Friday) to take on the W.J. Mouat Hawks. That game kicks off at 7 p.m.

The next home game for the team occurs on Oct. 21, when Mission hosts the Terry Fox Ravens.

In junior varsity action, Mission Secondary opened their regular season with a 34-22 loss to New Westminster on Oct. 5.

The junior team took on the Hawks in Abbotsford on Thursday, but results were not available at press time.

The next home game for the junior Roadrunners is on Nov. 2, when they host the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights.