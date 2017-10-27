Road warrior Royals return to Victoria

Tyler Soy’s goal in a 4-2 Victoria Royals loss to the Wheat Kings in Brandon last weekend gave him the franchise record for career points with 249 (120 goals, 129 assists). Photo by Jonathon Howe/One Lion Photography

The Victoria Royals got a prairie geography lesson on their longest road trip of the Western Hockey League season.

After playing seven straight games away from the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, including five in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta, the Royals are back on home ice for a doubleheader tomorrow (Oct. 28) and Sunday against the Vancouver Giants.

Along the way Victoria took over, then relinquished top spot in the Canadian Hockey League national rankings, but maintained a firm grip on first place in the WHL’s B.C. Division. The club also is scoring at an impressive clip and has six skaters (Matthew Phillips, Dante Hannoun, Jared Legien, Regan Nagy, Tyler Soy and Ryan Peckford) scoring at more than a point-per-game pace.

Game time Saturday is 7:05 p.m. and Sunday’s contest is underway at 3:05 p.m.

editor@vicnews.com