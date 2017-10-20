Rivermen victorious over Penticton

The 'Men have gone to overtime repeatedly this month.

It’s been a tough October so far for the Langley Rivermen, but the team managed to beat Prince George last weekend.

On Oct. 14, the Rivermen took on the Spruce Kings and won 5-4 in overtime.

It’s just the latest trip to OT in a string for the ‘Men, who began the month with a 4-3 loss to Alberni Valley. Overtime losses to Salmon Arm and Coquitlam were also in the cards before mid-month.

But the Rivermen managed to get the final goal.

“We have a young team and we’re learning fast, we’re being put into situations we haven’t been in before and its good for us,” said Colten Kovich, the first-year Rivemen d-man. “Being in overtime games means we’re getting points and we’re in on games. Some of those we’ve given up leads, more than we’d like to probably, but its going to pay off in the long run.”

Getting into overtime, even when it goes against the ‘Men, at least means getting a point, and that’s helping keep the Rivermen’s standing up in the B.C. Hockey League’s Mainland Division.

“Its nice to see the staff showing some confidence in me,” Kovich said. “I understand it’s a process and came into it with no expectations, I’ve always been taught to go out and earn what is mine and this is no different.”

Tuesday’s game, unfortunately, wasn’t so close, with the Rivermen falling 5-2 to West Kelowna.

Two weeks ago, it was the exact reverse, when the Rivermen won 5-2 over the Warriors.

The Rivermen added another one to the win column with the 2-1 victory over the Pentiction Vees on Oct. 18.

The Rivermen play at the Prospera Centre in Chilliwack on Oct. 21.