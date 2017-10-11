Rivermen lose wild one in Salmon Arm

It was goals galore on Tuesday night in Salmon Arm.

The visiting Langley Rivermen and the host Salmon Arm Silverbacks combined for 13 goals — including five over the final 6:27 of regulation — in a 7-6 overtime victory for the home team in BCHL junior A hockey action.

Langley’s record sits at 4-2-4-0 through the first 10 games of the season. Salmon Arm improved to 4-6-0-0.

Nick Unruh scored Salmon Arm’s third power-play goal of the game at 4:21 of the extra frame.

The Rivermen led 3-2 after one period and pushed their lead to two goals after 40 minutes. But Salmon Arm scored three straight to lead 5-4 with just under five minutes remaining. The teams traded goals 32 seconds apart before Angus Crookshank forced overtime with four seconds to play.

Crookshank finished the game with two goals and an assist while Carter Stephenson (one goal, one assist), John Wojciechowski, Trevor St. Jean and Nicholas Ponak had the other goals.

Unruh led Salmon Arm with three goals while Tanner Campbell, Hudson Schandor, Justin Wilson and Marcus Mitchell had a goal apiece.

Former Rivermen goaltender Bo Didur made 45 saves for the victory while Chad Cromar took the loss, despite a 42-save effort.

Langley was coming off a weekend split which saw them trade one-goal victories with the Coquitlam Express, losing 2-1 and winning 3-2.

Langley is back in action tonight (Friday) as they visit the Coquitlam Express before hosting the Prince George Spruce Kings on Oct. 14 at the George Preston Recreation Centre.