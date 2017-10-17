Reino Runners brave the elements

Runners at the Reino Run cross-country event had to face snow and mud.

Clockwise from top right – Runners start the Reino Run on Sunday, Oct. 15; Michael Mitchell races along, clearly not bothered by the snow; Phil Wallensteen hurdles a water-filled trench as he nears the end of the run; Timaree Wallace leads a pack of runners over the snowy course; and Daphne Brown maintains a smile as she nears the finish line.Runners start the Reino Run on Sunday, Oct. 15. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Runners at the Reino Run cross-country event had to face an unusual challenge as they negotiated the 8.5km course:

Snow.

Those familiar with the annual race said this is the first time they recall mid-October flurries blanketing the course and creating slippery and muddy terrain for the runners to cross.