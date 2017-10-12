Red Mountain Racers host Rossland Turkey Trot

The Red Mountain Racers held a Thanksgiving-themed fundraiser on Sunday with its Rossland Turkey Trot.
Rosslanders of all ages came out to support the Racers by running one of four courses — one-kilometre and three-kilometre distances for the younger kids and five-kilometre and 10-kilometer distances for older kids and adults.
The event also included plenty of door prizes, provided by the event’s sponsors.
RESULTS
(Top three in each category)
1 km Girls
Maelle Rioux
Brooke Hall
Isla Bitting
1 km Boys
Atley Lesniewicz
Miro Lesniewicz
Davey McCallum
3 km Girls
Arise Bazley
Riley Zwaal
Mical Tweedale
3 km Boys
Noah Howell
Parks Tweedale
Aubrey Demmler
5 km U11 Female
Keira Demmler
Sofia Mature
Olivia Fillmore
5 km U11 Male
Tarn Bazley
Pablo Rivas
Spencer Ridge
5 km Female 11-15
Natasha Podgurny
Abby McLean
Grace Bobbitt
5 km Male 11-15
Reuben Demmler
Ethan Marshall
Maximilian Veigel
5 km Female 16-19
Hanna Schulze
5 km Male 16-19
Arda Parlak
Goksu Yesildag
5 km Female 20-39
Ali Meredith
Anika Balsdon
Chelsea Novak
5 km Male 20-39
Andrew Sanders
5 km Female 40-49
Fran Cameron
Emma Moran
Mel Vockeroth
5 km Male 40-49
Andrew Searle
Vic Bobbitt
Luke Tweedale
5 km Female 50-59
Helen Bobbitt
5 km Male 50-59
Cory Fisher
5 km Female 60+
Catherine McCormick
Patti Grimsrud
5 km Male 60+
Fred Bushel
10 km Female 11-15
Jill O’Hearn Stone
10 km Male 16-19
Ari Casbolt (fastest finish for 10 km males)
10 km Female 20-29
Kaily Nelson (fastest finish for 10 km females)
Siabhan Skuce
10 km Male 20-29
Trig Grimsrud
10 km Female 30-39
Andrea McCormick
Amy Volpatti
10 km Female 40-49
Nicola Kuhn
Mandy McGill
Tanya Camposano
10 km Male 40-49
Fergus Tweedale
Jimmy Guy
10 km Male 50-59
Jorge Rivas
Tim Ridge
Doug Stone
10 km Female 60+
Marilyn Nelson