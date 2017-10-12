Red Mountain Racers host Rossland Turkey Trot

The Red Mountain Racers held a Thanksgiving-themed fundraiser Sunday with its Rossland Turkey Trot.

The Red Mountain Racers held a Thanksgiving-themed fundraiser on Sunday with its Rossland Turkey Trot.

Rosslanders of all ages came out to support the Racers by running one of four courses — one-kilometre and three-kilometre distances for the younger kids and five-kilometre and 10-kilometer distances for older kids and adults.

The event also included plenty of door prizes, provided by the event’s sponsors.

RESULTS

(Top three in each category)

1 km Girls

Maelle Rioux

Brooke Hall

Isla Bitting

1 km Boys

Atley Lesniewicz

Miro Lesniewicz

Davey McCallum

3 km Girls

Arise Bazley

Riley Zwaal

Mical Tweedale

3 km Boys

Noah Howell

Parks Tweedale

Aubrey Demmler

5 km U11 Female

Keira Demmler

Sofia Mature

Olivia Fillmore

5 km U11 Male

Tarn Bazley

Pablo Rivas

Spencer Ridge

5 km Female 11-15

Natasha Podgurny

Abby McLean

Grace Bobbitt

5 km Male 11-15

Reuben Demmler

Ethan Marshall

Maximilian Veigel

5 km Female 16-19

Hanna Schulze

5 km Male 16-19

Arda Parlak

Goksu Yesildag

5 km Female 20-39

Ali Meredith

Anika Balsdon

Chelsea Novak

5 km Male 20-39

Andrew Sanders

5 km Female 40-49

Fran Cameron

Emma Moran

Mel Vockeroth

5 km Male 40-49

Andrew Searle

Vic Bobbitt

Luke Tweedale

5 km Female 50-59

Helen Bobbitt

5 km Male 50-59

Cory Fisher

5 km Female 60+

Catherine McCormick

Patti Grimsrud

5 km Male 60+

Fred Bushel

10 km Female 11-15

Jill O’Hearn Stone

10 km Male 16-19

Ari Casbolt (fastest finish for 10 km males)

10 km Female 20-29

Kaily Nelson (fastest finish for 10 km females)

Siabhan Skuce

10 km Male 20-29

Trig Grimsrud

10 km Female 30-39

Andrea McCormick

Amy Volpatti

10 km Female 40-49

Nicola Kuhn

Mandy McGill

Tanya Camposano

10 km Male 40-49

Fergus Tweedale

Jimmy Guy

10 km Male 50-59

Jorge Rivas

Tim Ridge

Doug Stone

10 km Female 60+

Marilyn Nelson