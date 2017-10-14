Rebels run over Rams in playoff opener

The Westshore Rebels dominated the Langley Rams 57-14 and will host the Cullen Cup on Oct. 21 at Westhills Stadium. (Jessica Fedigan/News Gazette Staff)

There is just no stopping the Rebels as of late.

After losing 19-15 in their season opener against the Okanagan Sun, the Rebels haven’t lost a game since and they continued that streak with a 57-14 domination of the Langley Rams in their playoff opener.

The home side would take a 14-0 lead with 1:03 to go in the first quarter thanks to a touchdown from Nate Skeete and they weren’t finished.

With 9:54 remaining in the second quarter, Kaine Stevenson would add another score for the Rebels to make it 21-0.

After the halftime break, the Rebels came out hard on the defensive side of the ball. Brandon Gandire would score a pick-six to make it 28-0, continuing the Rebels domination.

The Rams would get on the board with 5:11 left in the third quarter to make it 28-7.

Scott Borden would add yet another score with 1:40 left to go to make it 35-7 and the defence would step up with another interception with 11:18 remaining in the final frame.

The Rebels would add touchdowns with 9:13 to go to make it 43-7 and then with 5:44 left to make it 50-7. They would have one more with 2:07 left to put Langley on the ropes and make it 57-7. Langley would add a late touchdown to make it 57-14.

The Rebels will take on either the Vancouver Island Raiders or Okanagan Sun on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Westhills stadium and head coach Charly Cardilicchia says he would be ok facing off with either.

“I think at the end of the day, they have someone they would prefer to play,” he said. “It’s not us.”

