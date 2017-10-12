Rebels acquire Tanner Douglas, Scott Rademaker in separate deals

Wednesday evening was the culmination of a few hard weeks of work for the Rebels Hockey operations staff, bolstering the already strong roster with two more deals.

Defenceman Scott Rademaker was acquired from the Comox Valley Glacier Kings of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

Rademaker was named top defencemen for the Glacier Kings last season. Prior to that, Rademaker was an integral part of the success at Burnaby Winter Club as he manned the blue line on their top tier CSSHL team after a season with the Elite-15 squad. Rademaker is expected to make his debut Friday night.

Going to the island is veteran goaltender Jason Mailhiot and rookie defenceman Conner Bavaro.

“We expect Scott to come in here and be a top guy for us. Scott is the exact type of player we have been looking for awhile. He [Scott] is left handed, skates very well and shows a certain level of maturity and poise that will continue to be a tremendous asset here. He can really fit anywhere in the lineup,” commented head coach and general manager Bill Rotheisler.

“Conner did very well for a young man and has a good future ahead of him. As for Jason, we had big plans for Jason this year as our starter. Jason certainly didn’t disappoint; his ability and commitment make him the real deal. The emergence of Curt Doyle, combined with other deals, and our need for a top end left-handed defenceman resulted in the deal being made. We cannot thank Jason enough for his time he put in as a Rebel.”

In another impactful acquisition, all-star goaltender Tanner Douglas from the Oceanside Generals of the VIJHL was received for future considerations.

Douglas spent last season split between Oceanside and the Dauphin Kings of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Earlier in his career, Tanner played for the Notre Dame Hounds top team where he split the crease with BCHL goaltender Reid Cooper. That team went on to win the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League championship where Douglas posted an astounding 1.98 GAA and .939 save percentage during the playoffs.

In regards to Douglas, Rotheisler said, “acquiring Tanner provides us with the best goaltending tandem in the KIJHL. Not only are both starters, but both are top-tier goaltenders. We watched a lot of film on Tanner both in Oceanside and Dauphin and we are all unanimous in our evaluation that he could be the best goaltender not playing junior A. The only other guy you could maybe say that about is Curt. So, when we had an opportunity to have a monopoly on the crease like that while opening up our assets to acquire a top-tier defenceman as well, it was a necessary hockey decision.”

In other news, third goaltender Owen Petten has been claimed by the Summerland Steam of the KIJHL. As a result, goaltender Braedyn Funke, recently released by the Flin Flon Bombers of the SJHL, has been added to the Rebels roster. Forward Brady Olsen was also moved to the Summerland Steam in exchange for the playing rights of currently retired forward Calvin Rout.