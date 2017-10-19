Rams post-season over

The Langley football team fell to the powerhouse Raiders.

The Langley Rams were knocked out of the BCFC football post-season Saturday.

The Rams headed to Langford to face off with the Vancouver Island Raiders.

The Rams were without quarterbacks Ryland Matters and Colby Peters due to injuries, but former quarterback turned receiver Stephen Legare took to the field and threw touchdown passes to Khalik Johnson and Simon Frelic.

Ultimately, the Rams couldn’t keep up with the Raiders’ offense, falling 57-14.

Jacob Dodd led the way defensively for the Rams with 7 tackles while Kyle Clarot had 4 tackles, knocked down 2 passes and kicked a convert.