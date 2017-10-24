Rampage get their first win of the season

The Prince Rupert Rampage won their first game of the season on Oct. 21 defeating the Kitimat Ice Demons 2-1. (Submitted photo)

After some hard luck to start the season, it seems as if the hockey gods finally beamed some sunshine on the Prince Rupert Rampage.

The Rampage won their first game of the season on Oct. 21, defeating the Kitimat Ice Demons on the road.

The Rampage led 2-1 midway through the third period when the power went out in Kitimat’s arena. Per league rules, if an arena occurance like a power outage interupts the game, the team that is leading will win if the game is past the second period. The Rampage had the lead with 11:32 left to go in the third period, and were thus declared the winners.

The win had been a long time coming for the Rampage, who have suffered tough, overtime losses in two of their first three games.

Their first loss was against these same Ice Demons — a 4-3 loss in which the Rampage led early on but were unable to hold on for the victory.

The Rampage next host the Terrace River Kings in the Jim Ciccone ice arena on Oct. 28.