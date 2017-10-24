Raiders continue to roll

In what could have been a preview of the Island final, the Comox Valley Raiders bantam football team took on the Redmen Sunday in Nanaimo.

It was a physical game with both defences showing their respective strength as each team wasn’t giving any easy yards away. But at the final whistle, the Raiders had managed to put 16 points on the scoreboard while shutting out the opposition. The team’s record is 7-0.

It was the second meeting of the two teams this season. Comox Valley won the first game 38-24.

Sunday was the Raiders’ first shutout of the season, and it came via some incredible efforts by Liam Greeley, Michael Charalambidis and Sam Ezzy. Greeley scored on a fantastic punt return for the first score of the game followed by another return that set up a touchdown. Charalambidis was a menace in the backfield recording three sacks, and Ezzy had his second interception in as many games.

“Overall it was great to see that when the offence comes up against a powerful opponent, the defence and special teams can be counted on to pitch in, making the Raiders a true team and a force to be reckoned with going into the playoffs,” a press release said.

With home field advantage locked-up, the first playoff game is Nov. 5 at Bill Moore Park in Courtenay.

Come out and cheer on the Raiders, and grab some food at the concession.