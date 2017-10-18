Quesnelâ€™s female golfers wind up season

More than 20 women made it out to the club's final weekend

The Quesnel Ladies Golf Club wind-up took place mid-September at the Quesnel Golf Club, with many women from the club in attendance to vie for trophies and bragging rights.

The club played a tournament over a weekend, and Patsy Woollends emerged as 2017’s low-gross champion. Cheryl Sheldon beat the competition to become champ in the low-net stakes.

Close behind Woollends in low-gross, Kit Collins took second place, and Rickey Deis came in third. For low-net, Tammy Guldbransen won second place and Shirley Ritchie won third.

The club also tallied up stats from across the entire season – the women played every Tuesday for Ladies’ Day.

Ladies’ Golf Club captain Mary Braithwaite was this year’s match champion, just beating runner-up Vi Brears to the top spot. Braithwaite was also voted most inspirational player by a committee.

Tiffany Campbell was crowned rookie of the year, and Lori Durocher was named most improved golfer.

Marjorie Watt got the most birdies in 2017, and Doreen Kolody had the most chip-ins this year.

Braithwaite and Debbie Wiens tied for the top spot on the 2017 ringer board.

The Ladies’ Golf Club said they’d had a great year, and wanted to thank sponsors Canadian Tire, Spa Rivier, Paradise Spa and Salon, Mr. Mikes, Cristy’s Divine Designs, Crystal Glass and the Quesnel Golf Course for all their support over the season.