Quesnel Pee Wee Thunder team on the road

The Quesnel Thunder Pee Wee team headed south for the Peewee A Gold Classic Tournament in Coquitlam over Thanksgiving weekend. The team fought hard, but lost its first three games. They came back Monday to tie Saanich 2-all.
Contributed photo
The players were in Coquitlam over Thanksgiving weekend
The Quesnel Thunder Pee Wee team headed south for the Peewee A Gold Classic Tournament in Coquitlam over Thanksgiving weekend. The team fought hard, but lost its first three games. They came back Monday to tie Saanich 2-all.
Contributed photo
A Coldstream business is evolving for the future.
Sooke student gives junked computers a new purpose
Steep roads present the greatest risks to the environment and to user safety
It was her dream to unite arts and the community in Vernon