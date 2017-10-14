Quesnel Pee Wee Thunder team on the road

The players were in Coquitlam over Thanksgiving weekend

  • Sat Oct 14th, 2017 12:00am
  • Sports

The Quesnel Thunder Pee Wee team headed south for the Peewee A Gold Classic Tournament in Coquitlam over Thanksgiving weekend. The team fought hard, but lost its first three games. They came back Monday to tie Saanich 2-all.

Contributed photo

Most Read