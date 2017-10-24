Quesnel Kangaroos off to a great start in CIHL

Seven rookies on squad this year means team's future looks bright

The Quesnel Kangaroos are sitting atop the Central Interior Hockey League with four wins and a loss for eight points.

The Terrace River Kings are two back at six points but they have a game in hand.

The Williams Lake Stampeders sit in third place with a two-two-one record for five points.

Kitimat Ice Demons have four points and the Prince Rupert Rampage have two point, but have only played three games.

While it’s early in the season, the Roos have a couple of big games coming up against the Stampeders.

They are in Williams Lake on Oct. 28 and will host the Stampeders on Nov. 4. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

A couple of wins for the Roos will help stretch its lead in the standings. If the Stampeders collect the four points, however, the league will be tighter than the tape on a goalie’s stick.

Waylon L’Heureux says the Kangaroos are working on getting a streaming code so fans can watch their league games.

Prior to a weekend off on Oct. 20-22, the Roos knocked off the Kitimat ice Demons 7-1 and L’Heureux says the players are starting to gel.

“We had a road trip a couple of weekends ago which is a really good team-bonding experience. We had seven rookies [all Quesnel players] on the bus trip.”

The only game the Kangaroos have lost is their home opener.

He notes Williams Lake is hosting the Coy Cup (Senior Men’s AA provincial championship) this year.

“Williams Lake will get bye because they’re hosting it. We hope to be the top team from our league, so we get a berth in the Coy Cup.”

L’Heureux says the Kangaroos are not just about lacing up the skates and playing hockey.

“We like to be a local team that focuses on kids. So we bring them into the dressing room after the game, sign autographs and give them some sticks.

“Kids are our number 1 priority … when I was a kid and playing hockey, I was in a good atmosphere my whole life.”