Quesnel cross-country runners provincials-bound

Grade 10 Correlieu Secondary student Amber Proudfoot joined the senior girls team, which won the zone title at the North Central Zone High School Cross-country Championships last weekend.Contributed photo

The North Central Zone High School Cross-country Championships took place last weekend on the trails at Otway Nordic Centre in Prince George.

Almost 100 runners took part, including Quesnel’s junior and senior high school runners.

Quesnel Junior School’s Ruby Nicholas became the junior girls’ overall zone champion after an impressive race.

The Quesnel junior girls team, which includes Ruby Nicholas, Reese Jacobsen, Megan Strand, Lucy Pontius and Jennah Paul, won silver overall in the junior girls category.

Reese Jacobsen also won bronze in bantam girls, and Linden Spencer came fifth in bantam boys. Megan Strand was fourth in juvenile girls and Evan Fisher was fifth in juvenile boys.

The Correlieu senior girls team became zone champions with a total of 25 points, defeating rivals Prince George Secondary School. Aleesha Bautista led the team with her silver medal, followed by Hannah Vaughan-Ferrell, who won bronze.

Amber Proudfoot (seventh), Abby Fisher (11th), and Emma Pontius (13th), each ran a very smart race, pushing themselves to their limits to help the team take the title.

The Correlieu junior boys team of Christopher Henderson, Adam Nicholas, Jake Beaudry and Kyle Cheng won bronze.

In the senior boys race, Bazil Spencer struggled with a foot injury but still came across the line in fourth place, while Scott Sargent finished seventh.

The event was a qualifier for the provincial championships, taking place Nov. 4 at Jericho Beach Park in Vancouver. These Quesnel students will all compete next weekend at the event.