Pinnacles alum leads WolfPack to victory

James Fraser scored a pair of goals to help the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack soccer team earn its first ever Canada West quarter-final victory.

Related: Penticton soccer player helps keep WolfPack unbeaten

Fraser, a second-year forward from Penticton, set up Mitch Popadynetz’s goal at the 15-minute mark, then netted both his goals in the second half. His first came in the 81st minute and the other at 90 minutes. Also scoring for the WolfPack were Ryan Glanville and Thomas Lantmeeters.

“Very happy with our first Canada West playoff win. Overall, it was an excellent team performance from front to back,” said WolfPack coach John Antulov.” Very solid defensively solid. We got goals from our key players throughout the game. Both Koffi Nyavor (third year, Lethbridge) and Anatoli Leveille (first year, midfield, Winnipeg) were strong coming on in the second half. James Fraser was our ‘man of the match’ had an excellent performance from start to finish. We hope to build from this and continue to play as well as we have been.”

The WolfPack advance to the Canada West final four. It will be played at the highest finishing Pacific Division school next week. UBC finished first in the regular season and hosted Mount Royal on Friday night in quarterfinal action. Trinity Western was second and they entertain the University of Calgary Dinos this weekend.

Related: Fraser brings passion to Pinnacles, WolfPack

The WolfPack are hosting the 2017 USport Men’s Soccer Nationals Nov. 9-12.