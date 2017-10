Staff at the CFB Comox Recreation Centre got a little taste of some wheelchair basketball action on Oct. 20.

To mark Canadian Armed Force (CAF) Sports Day, members of the CFB Comox Rec Centre took on the Comox Valley Wheelchair Sports Society in a friendly wheelchair basketball game.

The CVWSS team included two athletes who recently competed in the Invictus Games in Toronto, while the CFB team included some commanders.

Photos by Scott Strasser