PHOTO GALLERY: Cool runnings

More than thirty participants braved the snow and cold Sunday to take part in the third annual Harvest Run Oct. 15.

Heleen Scrooby, who brought her children to the event, said she didn’t decide until the last minute to join in on the run, held Sunday morning.

“Even up until nine o’clock we were wondering.”

Ultimately the active family said they chose not to let a little snow and cold weather get in the way of their fitness fun.

Deanna Saunders said she took part in the event to be active with her father Wilbur and brought her dog Roxie along for some exercise.

Denise Skarra, recreation coordinator for the city, was disappointed about the cold weather for the run but said she was determined not to cancel the run, as many events have been this year due to the wildfires.

“At least the air quality was great,” she joked.