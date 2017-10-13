PHOTO GALLERY: Cold hands, warm hearts at Williams Lake independent schoolsâ€™ cross-country run

Maia Prest, a grade four student from Cariboo Adventist Academy, jogs through the cold at the cross-country run on October 13. Paige Mueller Photos

The cold and flurries didn’t stop runners from giving it their all at a yearly cross-country run hosted by three independent schools at the Williams Lake airport.

Students from Cariboo Adventist Academy, Sacred Heart Catholic School and Maranatha Christian School competed against others in their age categories on a frosty track Friday morning while teachers, coaches and parents cheered them on.

According to event organizer Tara Sherlock, some home-schooled families also joined in the race. The runners could be seen practicing their jumping jacks and stretches to stay warm before the race and accepting their ribbons with cold hands and big smiles afterwards.