Pentictonite shows well in high school rodeo

Penticton's Vanessa Caverly was robbed during the Senior Girls Breakaway competition Sunday. Her calf slipped through the rope by the nose leaving Caverly with no time in the event. The two-day rodeo was organized by the B.C. High School Rodeo Association.

Vanessa Caverly took another step towards her goal of qualifying for the B.C. Finals in rodeo.

Caverly was in Keremeos last weekend for a B.C. High School Rodeo Association event where she took first in breakaway, second in goat tying and fourth in barrel racing. Windy conditions made roping difficult for the 15-year-old Princess Margaret student, who is in her first season as a member of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association. Caverly had one of her faster breakaway times as well as goat tying times.

“My barrel racing wasn’t as good as I would have liked it to be,” she said.

Other high school events Caverly competed in were in Kamloops and Peachland, where she had her best weekend winning local all around and high school all around, as well as a buckle and a $250 scholarship.

Along with qualifying for the B.C. Finals, Caverly, sponsored by Accent Fireplace Gallery and Parkers Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, wants to advance to the Canadian Finals and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev. Dec. 7 to 16.

“I spend every day after school riding my three horses Dinero, Banjo, and Yeller,” said Caverly, who has ridden horses since she was three. “It isn’t easy to stay on top of that and all my school work and assignments. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication.”