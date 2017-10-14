Pasqua makes the cut

After a months-long evaluation and tryout process, Danika Pasqua had made the final roster.
The 17-year-old was named to Team BC for next month’s 2017 Canadian women’s U18 hockey championships.
The competition runs Nov. 1 to 5 in Quebec City.
Pasqua, who plays for the Pacific Steelers of the Junior Women’s Hockey League, had made the team in 2016 as well, but a broken leg sidelined her a few weeks before the competition.
She is off to a great start for the Steelers, leading the team in scoring with five goals and eight points in five games.
The Grade 12 student at Walnut Grove Secondary, has already verbally committed to the University of Connecticut to play post-secondary hockey for the Huskies.