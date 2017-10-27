Pair of lauded football coaches take over helm of Langley Rams

Matt Blokker has been hired this week to lead the juniors, and he's brought on Howie Zaron to help.

There’s a new man at the helm of Langley Rams junior football team.

The announcement was made official this week that Matt Blokker has stepped into the head coach role with the Rams, announced club president Dana Matheson.

Blokker is a four-time BCFC coach of the year, and he was honoured as the CJFL coach of the year twice.

He has posted the most career wins by a head coach in BCFC history, and his 106-regular season and 26 play-off wins places him second on the all-time list for most victories by a head coach in CJFL history, Matheson boasted.

Blokker began his junior football head coaching career with the Victoria Rebels in 2003 and guided them to a B.C. championship title and the national championship game in his first season.

Blokker coached two seasons in Victoria, before moving to Nanaimo where he became head coach of the expansion VI Raiders program in 2005.

Blokker’s Raiders lost the BCFC semi-final game in their inaugural season and then went on to post the most successful run in BCFC history with seven BCFC championship titles and three national championship wins in a span of eight seasons (2006 to 2013).

Blokker moved on to become head coach of the Calgary Colts junior football program in 2014, taking on the challenge of building the Colts – which went winless in 2013 – back into a contender.

Under Blokker’s direction, the Colts went 4-4 in 2014, 5-3 in 2015, 7-2 in 2016 and advanced to the PFC championship game all three seasons.

“In his 14 seasons as a head coach Blokker’s teams have advanced to their respective conference championship games 13 times,” Matheson said, overjoyed they were able to bring him on to lead the team.”

Blokker will begin recruiting, assembling a coaching staff, and preparing for the 2018 BCFC season immediately,” said the president.

Only a few days into his new duties, he has already signed Howie Zaron to be general manager of the Canadian Junior Football League club.

Zaron is reported to be a respected member of the B.C. football community, where he has been involved as a coach and administrator for more than 20 years.

The Langley native was head coach of the Chilliwack Huskers from 2006 to 2009, and was honoured with back-to-back Ranji Mattu Awards as BCFC coach of the year awards in 2007 and 2008.

Zaron has won three B.C. community football provincial championships as a coach, one with Langley minor and two with North Surrey minor.

In 2017 he has coached at North Surrey, was a B.C. all-star youth coach and was on the Team BC and Canada Cup coaching staffs.

Zaron begins immediately, and will work closely with Blokker in all aspects of operations, including recruiting and preparing for the 2018 season.